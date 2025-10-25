Amul pays tribute to Piyush Pandey with heartfelt post: ‘Inka sur sabse mila’

India’s advertising icon, Piyush Pandey, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 70. Known for blending emotion, humour and local flavour in his campaigns, Pandey’s influence went far beyond the advertising world. Amul paid tribute to Piyush Pandey with a heartfelt creative.(Instagram/amul_india)

Soon after the news of his demise surfaced, Indian dairy giant Amul paid a heartfelt tribute through its signature creative on Instagram. The post featured the line “Inka sur sabse mila,” accompanied by the caption, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India’s advertising legends!”

The post evoked an emotional response from internet users. “Truly a marketing maestro! We’ve lost a gem,” wrote one user. Another commented, “May his soul rest in peace.” A third admirer added, “Captain behind the captions,” while another described him simply as “India’s greatest ad-man.” The reactions reflected the immense respect Pandey commanded across generations.

A trailblazer in Indian advertising

Born in Jaipur in 1955, Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy & Mather India in 1982 as a client-servicing executive. Over the years, his creative brilliance and leadership propelled him to the position of Executive Chairman and Creative Director, roles through which he shaped some of the most iconic campaigns in India’s advertising history.

Pandey stood apart in an era when English and Western sensibilities dominated Indian advertising. He championed the use of Hindi and regional languages, ensuring that ads spoke directly to the heart of Indian audiences. His campaigns often reflected everyday life, turning simple observations into powerful narratives that resonated with millions.

Legacy that lives on

Piyush Pandey’s campaigns remain embedded in India’s collective memory. From Asian Paints’ “Har khushi mein rang laaye” and Cadbury Dairy Milk’s “Kuch Khaas Hai” to Fevicol’s iconic “Egg” commercial and Hutch’s “You and I” pug ad, his work reflected the pulse of India.