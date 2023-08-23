Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka congratulate ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3

Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka congratulate ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 23, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Chandrayaan-3: Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka took to X to share their reactions on the Moon landing.

Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have taken to X to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon. (Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and more celebrate Chandrayaan-3's landing)

Chandrayaan-3: Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have shared their reactions on the Moon landing.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and said, "Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for, teaching us how to aim for the stars. Making us believe in our own abilities. Showing us how to deal with failure and use it as a platform to rise again. And above all, making us Proud to be Indian."

Harsh Goenka wrote, "Congratulations to all our magnificent scientists and engineers at #ISRO for finally having #IndiaOnTheMoon. It is proof of the engineering excellence of our frugal technology. I have no words to express my feelings, just tears of joy! #Chandrayaan3 #JaiHind"

These tweets were shared just a few minutes ago. Since being posted, thousands of people have liked the tweets and shared their reactions in the comments.

Check out what people are saying about these tweets here:

An individual wrote, "Proud moment for India." A second added, "So proud of #ISRO! #IndiaOnTheMoon is a historic moment for our country. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers who made this possible." (Also Read: ‘Order status - Delivered. Destination - Moon’: Zepto, Zomato and more react to Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing)

A third commented, "Proud moment. Makes me proud as well as emotional." "Teaching us how to aim for the stars," expressed a fourth. A fifth said, "Echo your feelings. Such an incredible achievement! Huge congratulations to the entire team at ISRO. Proud moment for every Indian as India makes history."

A sixth added, "We are all delighted. Kudos to all our scientists at ISRO. The nation is proud and humbled. Jai Hind." A seventh posted, "India stands tall with pride on the shoulders of those who had the vision to start this journey decades ago."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chandrayaan isro anand mahindra harsh goenka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP