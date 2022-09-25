Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra is impressed with this portable marriage hall, says it's creative

Anand Mahindra is impressed with this portable marriage hall, says it's creative

trending
Published on Sep 25, 2022 05:17 PM IST

The video shared by Anand Mahindra showcase a portable marriage hall that can house around 200 people at a time, along with furniture.

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, is impressed with a portable marriage hall and wishes to meet the person behind the innovation.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
ByArfa Javaid

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is well-known for his social media presence and never fails to laud the ingenuities of people. In his latest share, the industrialist has hailed a marriage hall on wheels as 'creative' and 'thoughtful'. Sharing the video on his Twitter profile, he also expressed his desire to meet the person behind the innovation of the portable marriage hall.

"I'd like to meet the person behind the conception and design of this product. So creative. And thoughtful. Not only provides a facility to remote areas but also is eco-friendly since it doesn't take up permanent space in a population-dense country," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. The video shows a giant truck that can quickly turn into a stylish hall of 40x30 square feet. The portable marriage hall can house around 200 people at a time, including furniture, as per the claims made in the video. The video also shows various events taking place inside the hall. Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra on Twitter below:

The video, shared a few hours ago on Twitter, has raked up nearly four lakh views, thousands of likes and retweets. "Portable infrastructure!!! After mobile clinics and toilets, someone has taken it to new level with mobile marriage halls. It is a perfect solution for areas where construction & maintenance of such properties isn't feasible or economically viable!" commented a Twitter user. "This was clicked by me in 2021 while it was being tested for fit & finish," wrote another while sharing pictures. "You are the only industrialist I see mentioning and appreciating common peoples efforts," expressed another with folded hands emoticons.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
