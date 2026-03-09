Anand Mahindra praises Indian businessman for offering free stay to stranded travellers in UAE: 'Salute to you'
Anand Mahindra praised UAE-based Indian businessman Dhiraj Jain for offering free shelter and transport to travellers stranded after flight disruptions.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has praised a UAE-based Indian businessman who opened his farmhouse to travellers stranded due to flight cancellations triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.
Flights across the UAE were disrupted after tensions escalated in the region involving the United States, Israel and Iran, leaving many passengers unable to return home. In response, Rajasthan-born entrepreneur Dhiraj Jain stepped in to help travellers who suddenly found themselves stranded. Jain, the head of 1XL Holdings, opened the doors of his 11-bedroom farmhouse in Ajman to passengers who were unable to leave the country due to widespread flight cancellations.
Praising the gesture, Mahindra shared a post on X highlighting Jain’s hospitality. “When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in. A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ should travel with us wherever we go,” Mahindra wrote.
“Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door… to restore people’s faith in each other. Salute to you, Dhiraj,” he added.
Indian businessman helps stranded Dubai travellers
Jain, the head of 1XL Holdings, opened his 11-bedroom holiday home in Ajman to passengers who were unable to leave the country after flights were cancelled across the region. The cancellations followed escalating tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28 and led to travel disruptions across parts of the Middle East.
Jain’s initiative quickly caught the attention of the Consulate General of India, Dubai, which circulated the information among Indian travellers struggling to find accommodation while waiting for travel services to resume.
Separately, an Instagram post said that Jain and his family have been hosting travellers at their farmhouse without charging anything.
“Without charging a single penny, this noble family has opened their doors and hearts to those who are stuck away from home. They are staying, eating, and sleeping alongside the stranded guests so that no one feels alone. All services, accommodation, food, and transportation are being provided completely free of cost,” the caption of the post read.
It also said Jain arranged pick-ups for stranded travellers using his personal luxury vehicles, including several Rolls-Royce cars. “Dhiraj Jain has even extended his personal support by arranging pick-ups for stranded guests using his own 3–4 Rolls-Royce cars — a true example that luxury means nothing without humanity,” the post added.
