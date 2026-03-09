Anand Mahindra praises Indian businessman for offering free stay to stranded travellers in UAE: 'Salute to you'

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has praised a UAE-based Indian businessman who opened his farmhouse to travellers stranded due to flight cancellations triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Praising the gesture, Anand Mahindra shared a post on X highlighting Jain’s hospitality. (Instagram/@dhirajjain1xl)

Flights across the UAE were disrupted after tensions escalated in the region involving the United States, Israel and Iran, leaving many passengers unable to return home. In response, Rajasthan-born entrepreneur Dhiraj Jain stepped in to help travellers who suddenly found themselves stranded. Jain, the head of 1XL Holdings, opened the doors of his 11-bedroom farmhouse in Ajman to passengers who were unable to leave the country due to widespread flight cancellations.

Praising the gesture, Mahindra shared a post on X highlighting Jain’s hospitality. “When recent flight disruptions left several Indian families stranded in Dubai, Dhiraj Jain opened the doors of his farmhouse and welcomed them in. A wonderful reminder that the Indian ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ should travel with us wherever we go,” Mahindra wrote.

“Sometimes all it takes is one person opening a door… to restore people’s faith in each other. Salute to you, Dhiraj,” he added.