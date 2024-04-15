 Anand Mahindra praises Israel's air defence system, urges 'India to step up its focus' | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Anand Mahindra praises Israel's air defence system, urges 'India to step up its focus'

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 15, 2024 07:51 AM IST

Anand Mahindra took to X to express his thoughts on Israel's air defence system. Here's what the Mahindra group chairperson had to say.

Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel late on Saturday, April 13. Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, tensions had been steadily building between Iran and Israel. Iran has been supporting Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, who have frequently launched attacks into Israel as a form of proxy warfare. As Iran launched the direct attack, Israel used its multilayered air defence network to counter it. Now, Anand Mahindra took to X to express his thoughts on Israel's air defence system.

Anand Mahindra posted about Israel's air defence system. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra posted about Israel's air defence system. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra reshared a tweet which talked about the Iron Dome, and wrote, "They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer-distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers. Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction." (Also Read: Iron Dome to Arrow System: Know Israel's multilayered air-defence system that blocked Iran's unprecedented attack)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Take a look at the tweet here:

This tweet was shared on April 14. Since being posted on X, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: US helps Israel thwart Iran's ‘missiles, drones’ attack, India reacts to conflict: 10 points)

How did X users react to it?

An individual wrote, "The most important thing that Israel has is the support of USA, France, UK & other countries who send in their airforce to help in intercepting and bring down these missiles & drones of Iran. These countries are also supplying weapons to Israel and are standing with it even when they ask for a ceasefire."

A second shared, "True, India should learn from all such happening around us. We should invest much more in defence R&D and prepare ourselves for future warfare. I believe the current government is moving in the right direction to make India immune from any external threats."

"Perfect, India should work out on this. I always love to read your thoughts on current affairs all over India and the world," posted a third.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Anand Mahindra praises Israel's air defence system, urges 'India to step up its focus'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On