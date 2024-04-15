Anand Mahindra praises Israel's air defence system, urges 'India to step up its focus'

Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel late on Saturday, April 13. Amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict, tensions had been steadily building between Iran and Israel. Iran has been supporting Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, who have frequently launched attacks into Israel as a form of proxy warfare. As Iran launched the direct attack, Israel used its multilayered air defence network to counter it. Now, Anand Mahindra took to X to express his thoughts on Israel's air defence system. Anand Mahindra posted about Israel's air defence system. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra reshared a tweet which talked about the Iron Dome, and wrote, "They have more than the Iron Dome. They have a longer-distance interception system called David's Sling. And they also have Arrow 2 and 3 systems. In the works is also the Iron Beam, which will use lasers. Today, possessing ironclad defence interception systems is as important as a cache of offensive weaponry. We in India must step up our focus on & spending in that direction." (Also Read: Iron Dome to Arrow System: Know Israel's multilayered air-defence system that blocked Iran's unprecedented attack)

This tweet was shared on April 14.

How did X users react to it?

An individual wrote, "The most important thing that Israel has is the support of USA, France, UK & other countries who send in their airforce to help in intercepting and bring down these missiles & drones of Iran. These countries are also supplying weapons to Israel and are standing with it even when they ask for a ceasefire."

A second shared, "True, India should learn from all such happening around us. We should invest much more in defence R&D and prepare ourselves for future warfare. I believe the current government is moving in the right direction to make India immune from any external threats."

"Perfect, India should work out on this. I always love to read your thoughts on current affairs all over India and the world," posted a third.