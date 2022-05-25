Anand Mahindra's dad was first Indian graduate from US college that honoured him

Being an avid Twitter user who often takes to the platform to share inspiring stories, Anand Mahindra has shared quite a remarkable moment of his life here this time. Along with a few photos, he has detailed the fact that he has been awarded the Dean’s Medal by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University in the United States of America.

In the caption to this Twitter post he has shared an interesting fact about his father, Harish Mahindra. He wrote, “My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father.”

Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, in Medford, Massachusetts, is a graduate school of international affairs. It is one of the oldest existing graduate schools of international relations, and its master's and doctoral programmes are well-regarded. This Twitter post shared by Anand Mahindra is also sure to fill your heart with pride as it has done to him.

Take a look:

My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/2iAObvGwig — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 24, 2022

This post has garnered almost 14,000 likes ever since it has been shared on May 24. Many people took to the comments section in order to post some queries or congratulate Anand Mahindra on this achievement that he shares with his father.

“Could you please share the video link to your speech there? It would be great. Looking forward to it,” posted an individual. “Many Congratulations, sir. It’s a big proud moment for India, Indians, and especially your father must be proud of you sir. He will be very happy to see this wherever he is,” wrote another.

