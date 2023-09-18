Anand Mahindra’s reply to fan asking him to gift Mohammed Siraj an SUV goes viral

Mohammed Siraj tore through Sri Lanka’s batting order and guided team India to a 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final. He sent six Sri Lankan players back to the pavilion, giving only 21 runs. Siraj picked up four wickets in a single over and the remaining two in subsequent overs, resulting in Sri Lanka’s dismissal for a mere 50 runs.

Mohammed Siraj clinched six wickets in Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Soon, many flocked to social media to praise Siraj for his exceptional performance, including businessman Anand Mahindra. He shared his enthusiasm for Mohammed Siraj’s bowling abilities and called him a ‘supernatural force’.

Mahindra quoted a tweet by ICC on Mohammed Siraj and wrote, “I don’t think I have EVER before felt my heart weep for our opponents. It’s as if we have unleashed a supernatural force upon them. @mdsirajofficial you are a Marvel Avenger.”

Mahindra’s tweet soon went viral with over 3.4 million views, and one particular response from a fan grabbed the attention of the industrialist. The fan requested Mahindra to gift an SUV to Mohammed Siraj, saying, “Sir, please give him an SUV.” To this, Mahindra replied, “Been there, done that.”

In 2021, Anand Mahindra gifted SUVs to six cricketers for their outstanding performance in the Test series against hosts Australia. One of the lucky recipients was Mohammed Siraj, who expressed gratitude and even shared a picture of himself with the car. Siraj tweeted, “Words fail me at this moment. There is nothing I can say or do that will adequately express how I feel about your beautiful gift @Mahindra_Thar . For now, I’ll just say a big fat thank you @anandmahindra sir.”

Here’s how X users reacted to this fan’s request to Anand Mahindra and to his reply:

“Yes I remember that. Anand sir has already gifted a Mahindra Thar to Siraj,” posted an individual.

Another added, “He already gave a Thar to Siraj. He never fails to encourage young talents.”

“Thank you so much sir for your heartiest motivation and support to the best player of the match,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Sir, you are such a gem of a person. Massive respect to you, sir. An inspiration and a role model for me and many.”

