Ishan Kishan copies Virat Kohli’s walk, netizens say ‘near perfect imitation’

Rohit Sharma-led India lifted the Asia Cup 2023 trophy after defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Following their win, the men in blue shared some light-hearted moments on the field. One such moment captured on video is when Ishan Kishan copied Virat Kohli’s walk. In response, Virat Kohli did something that earned loud cheers from cricket fans present at the stadium. Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli copying each other's walk. (X/@rohitjuglan)

“Ishan Kishan doing a Virat walk - Virat Kohli with the counter,” wrote digital creator Rohit Juglan while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter).

The video opens to show Virat Kohli standing with Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, and Mohammed Siraj. The scene quickly turns into a comedic one as Kishan starts copying Kohli’s famous walk, where he carries a bag filled with refreshments for his teammates. Soon, everyone bursts into laughter, and Kohli decides to join in on the fun. Wondering what he did? Well, he shows how Kishan walks.

Watch Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan imitating each other’s walk here:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since accumulated more than 88,000 views. It has also raked up a flurry of likes and comments.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this hilarious video:

“Virat to Ishan- ramp walk karke dikhao [do ramp walk],” posted an individual.

Another joined, “Near perfect imitation.”

“Fun moment,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “What a beautiful moment. Love from Pakistan.”

“Playing like a team. Winning or losing is a part of the game but this is a wholesome moment,” wrote a fifth.

The comments section is replete with laughing emoticons.

