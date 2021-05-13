Anand Mahindra’s share has a message for people who miss the time gone by

If you’re a regular on social media, you may’ve come across the numerous insightful shares by business tycoon Anand Mahindra. His latest share is no different. Mahindra tweeted an advice to netizens about the good old days that many prefer compared to the present times. The post may leave you with varied thoughts.

The share includes a picture of the cartoon character Jerry with the text, “I miss the good old days...When you could actually have an opinion without offending somebody”. Mahindra tweeted the message with the caption, “In that case, don’t even THINK about signing up for Twitter”.

Take a look at the post:

In that case, don’t even THINK about signing up for Twitter... pic.twitter.com/fYqG2ahFLg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 11, 2021

Shared on May 11, the post has garnered over 9,300 likes and tons of reactions. While many resonated with Mahindra’s thoughts regarding the notion, others shared their opinions about speaking without making anyone offended. Some also pointed out that in those difficult times, meditation can act as a soothing activity.

So true



Sometimes I feel, the Internet has become an enemy of Truth, Education and Empathy, a dangerous and viral weapon to spread hatred... — Parag ®™ (@WowParag) May 11, 2021

and you just explained the benefits of Meditation 🧘 🧘‍♀️🧘‍♀️ !!! — Incognito.global.Protagonist (@peace_4_every_1) May 11, 2021

The thing is during the good old days, our opinion was at max put before 100 people and that too not virtually.

Most of the people won't argue when they r facing each other physically plus there were at max 100 and today there are lakhs and they just need to type to argue. — Mihir (@mihirnm_5) May 11, 2021

Brutally TRUE.

Friends become enemies if you take side of any political ideology or for that matter even religion that does not suit them. — Jinesh (@jineshkawa) May 11, 2021

What are your thoughts on this share?