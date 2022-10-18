Anand Mahindra's share of wiggling cricket clip reminds many of Doordarshan days

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a short black-and-white clip of a cricket match. He added in the caption that it was forwarded to him by a friend and gets nostalgic about good old Doordarshan and antenna days. The black-and-white clip shows players moving weirdly due to some technical issues. It has reminded many about the static disturbances associated with watching TV a few decades back and may have the same effect on you.

"'Cricket on Doordarshan whilst adjusting the antenna direction, in the good old days' Forwarded to me by a friend of my vintage. Well, maybe it was an antenna problem or maybe they were just better dancers in those days!" wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. The caption also accompanied a smiling emoticon. The 10-seconds-long clip posted by Anand Mahindra shows a recent Test cricket match played between England and New Zealand this year, and netizens were quick to find that out. However, it indeed took many down memory lane. The business tycoon quote tweeted his tweet and urged people to add 'an appropriate music track' that syncs well with it. And netizens haven't disappointed us with their creativities.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra below:

Someone should be able to add an appropriate music track in sync with this… https://t.co/1V06POnv7c — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 17, 2022

The video was shared on October 17, and it has since amassed more than 1.1 million views, thousands of likes and retweets.

An individual shared a similar video and wrote, "Good old Doordarshan days are back again." "Quite a funny video!! However, the test players in yester years never used to wear numbered apparel while playing. Moreover, bowler here is Jack Leach and batsman is Darryl Mitchell!! Guys from the current generation. This video is an artwork of photo apps," remarked another. "Well it's a recent video and not a vintage one..just made black and white!" Many also added tracks to the video.

I did best , please send a tractor sir 👍🚜❤️🙏 , i want to work with you sir please ❤️@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/NiBjQV38ys — Shivatej (@KattaShivateja) October 17, 2022

Retweet if you like & Share your thoughts 😄 pic.twitter.com/76EBvMfdcB — HIMANSHU BARIA (@Himanshu_Baria_) October 17, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON