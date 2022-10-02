Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra shares intriguing mental age test with a twist. Can you pass it?

Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:52 PM IST

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share an intriguing mental age test. The test claims that people over 50 fail to pass it.

A screengrab of the test shared by Anand Mahindra. Can you pass it?(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
By Arfa Javaid

Industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to amuse netizens with his posts on Twitter. The chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra recently took to the micro-blogging platform to share a mental age assessment but with a twist. The test that starts with "This is this cat" challenges people to read all the sentences aloud, that too, in one go. The seemingly simple test has boggled many, and people cannot stop forwarding it to their friends and family.

"I have to admit that this was a brilliantly accurate test that a friend urged me to take. Indisputable result," wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the test. The test has 12 sentences, and one needs to read them out loud without making a mistake. The test claims that people over 50 years of age fail to read every sentence aloud without making a mistake.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 19,900 likes and over 2,300 retweets. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"Why old person only! Keep everyone busy for 40 seconds and extra 20 to pass it on," posted an individual. "I will keep forwarding," wrote another. "This is this cat, who keeps everyone busy," joked a third while sharing two images. Did you like the test shared by Anand Mahindra? Were you able to pass it in one go?

