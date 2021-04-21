IND USA
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the post.(MINT_PRINT)
Anand Mahindra shares pics of grandfather and granduncle to celebrate this day

Anand Mahindra's post has prompted people to share various reaction.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 06:33 PM IST

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Most of his posts never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest tweet where he shared the images of his grandfather and granduncle.

“My grandfather Jagdish & granduncle Kailash were both civil servants during WW2. Jagdish left Tata Steel to become India’s first Iron & Steel Controller. Kailash headed the India Supply Mission in the U.S. In ‘45 they quit to start M&M,” Mahindra wrote.

In a follow up tweet, he added, “So I count myself as belonging to the larger Civil Servants’ family. On #NationalCivilServicesDay I salute all Civil Servants who keep this vast country working, especially during these very difficult days.” National Civil Service Day is celebrated each year on April 21 to appreciate the hard work and contributions of India's civil servants.

Take a look at the tweets Mahindra shared:

Since being posted, Mahindra’s share has gathered tons of comments from people.

“Wasn't it Mahindra and Muhammed? And Malik Ghulam Muhammed went on to become the first finance minister of Pakistan?” asked a Twitter user. To which Mahindra replied:

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Anand Mahindra’s post?

