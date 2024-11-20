Anand Mahindra talks about ‘greatest personal wealth’ after voting in Maharashtra elections

As the people of Maharashtra queued up to vote in the Assembly elections, celebrities, actors, politicians and businessmen joined them to exercise their right to vote. Anand Mahindra shared a selfie on his X account after casting his vote in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.(X/anandmahindra)

Mahindra Group's Anand Mahindra was among the Mumbai-based industrialists who stepped out to cast their vote. Voting at the Malabar Hill constituency in South Mumbai, Mahindra spoke to reporters outside his polling station.

Talking about his voting decision, the Mahindra Group chairman said that it was 'difficult decision' this time around. He added that he had voted for the coalition, which would focus on 'two things', the Free Press Journal reported. First, elevating the quality of life of the average citizen of the state and secondly, boosting the economy of Maharashtra, which he said has been lagging behind other states. (Also read: Mukesh Ambani arrives at Mumbai polling booth with sons Akash and Anant. Watch)

He said the need of the hour was to make Mumbai and Maharashtra the engines of growth for the country.

Later, Anand Mahindra also shared a selfie showing off his inked index finger. In the caption, he wrote. "Our greatest personal wealth is our right to vote in the world’s largest democracy."

Take a look at the post here:

Mukesh Ambani, Niraj Bajaj vote in Mumbai

Apart from Anand Mahindra, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bajaj Auto chief Niraj Bajaj also stepped out to cast their vote in the elections. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by sons Akash and Anant Ambani along with daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. The industrialist's daughter Isha Ambani was also spotted arriving to cast her vote, flanked by her security personnel.

Niraj Bajaj, chairman of Bajaj Auto, cast his vote in Mumbai along with his wife Minal. The couple posed for photos outside the polling both and showed off their inked fingers. (Also read: Who is Niraj Bajaj, billionaire who stepped out to vote in ₹5,500 polo T-shirt)