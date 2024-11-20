Mukesh Ambani arrives at Mumbai polling booth with sons Akash and Anant. Watch

Mukesh Ambani arrived at a Mumbai polling booth to cast his vote in the Maharashtra assembly election this evening. He was accompanied by sons Akash and Anant Ambani, as well as elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Mukesh and Anant Ambani cast their votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Nita Ambani, the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, was not photographed at the polling booth with other members of the Ambani family. Younger bahu Radhika Merchant was also not a part of the Ambani family entourage.

Mukesh Ambani votes in Maharashtra assembly elections

The Reliance chief posed for photographers after casting his vote. He was filmed raising his finger to show the electoral ink. Younger son Anant Ambani also posed for photographers next to him.

Maharashtra, the richest state in India, is voting in a single phase for all 288 members of the legislative assembly. Voting began at 7 am this morning.

Several A-list celebrities, including Akashay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Madhuri Dixit, have already exercised their franchise by voting in the assembly election. Mukesh Ambani is among the few Mumbai-based industrialists who have cast their votes in the election - earlier today, Bajaj Auto chairman Niraj Bajaj was also photographed outside a polling booth in the city.

The Ambani family stepped out to vote a couple of days after celebrating the second birthday of Isha Ambani's twins - Krishna and Aadiyashakti.

Before this, Anant Ambani had been spotted holidaying in Dubai and the Maldives. Anant Ambani is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He married Radhika Merchant, daughter of entrepreneurs Shaila and Viren Merchant, in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on July 12.

For the Ambani family, this is the second time in a year that they have voted as Indian citizens. In May, Nita and Mukesh Ambani also cast their vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.