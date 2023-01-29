Anand Mahindra tweets about futuristic jetsuit, thinks it could ‘transform rescue ops’

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a goldmine of intriguing posts that never fail to strike a chord with netizens. Just a few days ago, he shared a video documenting his purchase with a local fruit vendor using India’s digital currency, the e-rupee. The industrialist has now tweeted about a futuristic mobility device that has ‘powerful niche applications’ and could ‘transform rescue ops’. And as expected, the share has attracted several responses from netizens.

“Another futuristic mobility machine which won’t soon be a mass commuting device but will have powerful niche applications. The Jetsuit could transform rescue ops. Would like to see it deployed by @NDRFHQ,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video shows a person clad in a futuristic jetsuit, going from the ground to hilly terrain in seconds.

The now-viral video shared by Mahindra was posted on the Twitter handle @MachinePix with the caption, “The Great North Air Ambulance Service testing a Gravity Industries’ jetsuit for mountain rescue.” According to the official website of Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), the human flight took place in the United Kingdom’s Lake District. Gravity Industries founder Richard Browning participated in the test flight and flew from the valley bottom to a simulated casualty site. They further informed that the flight from Langdale Pikes to The Band in the Lake District took 90 seconds which ‘would have been an arduous 25-minute climb’ by foot.

They even shared the specifications of the jetsuit. The dry weight of the jetsuit is 27 kg and the flight time is between five to ten minutes. “The 1,050-horsepower system relies on five mini jet engines – two each built into units attached to the hands and one built into a backpack,” the website added.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the video has accumulated more than 3.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also amassed thousands of likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Flying a jetpack has been a childhood dream for a lot of kids @anandmahindra. Hope this tech gets the proper research and experimentation that is needed to let that happen,” posted an individual. “An Iron Man Suit perhaps. Like how Astronauts landed & touched the surface of the moon. @isro @DRDO_India must weigh less,” commented another. “Amazing… could be a lifesaver for rescue operations in geographically remote hill locations,” expressed a third. “This will be a helpful tool to urgently provide first aid for ski or trekking accidents,” shared a fourth.

