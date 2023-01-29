Home / Trending / Google Doodle celebrates popular Taiwanese bubble tea with an interactive game

Google Doodle celebrates popular Taiwanese bubble tea with an interactive game

Published on Jan 29, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Google is celebrating the popular Taiwanese beverage, bubble tea, with an interactive doodle that allows users to run their own shop and create concoctions for customers.

ByArfa Javaid

Google’s homepage today features an interactive doodle to celebrate bubble tea’s popularity, which originated in Taiwan. Bubble tea, also known as pearl milk tea or boba tea, attracted a lot of attention worldwide in 2020, so much so that it was announced as a new emoji on January 29 that year.

From honeydew and matcha to raspberry and mocha, the famous drink comes in a variety of flavours and combinations ranging from tangy and fruity to sweet and milky. Irrespective of the flavour and blend, the tea has some fruit jelly or tapioca.

To celebrate the beverage, Google developed an interactive doodle game that allows Internet users to run their own bubble tea shop and create concoctions for their customers. All they need to do is to click on the fun doodle and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. The doodle features an indigenous Formosan Mountain Dog of Taiwan who operates a bubble tea stand in a rainy forest.

The players need to make five orders of bubble tea, which requires filling cups with different ingredients such as milk and fruit jelly to reach a certain line. The order is complete with a straw satisfyingly poking through the lid. “Satisfy your craving and make a yummy cup of bubble tea in today’s interactive Doodle,” Google’s doodle page reads.

According to Google, bubble tea has its roots in the traditional Taiwanese tea culture and was invented in the 1980s. Its trend expanded rapidly as Taiwanese immigrants brought this drink overseas, and it has since then undergone new flavours and mixtures. “Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavors, additions, and mixtures. Traditional tearooms across Asia have also joined in on the boba craze, and the trend has reached countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and more!” they added.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

