Anand Mahindra posts pic of bridge which he thinks should be in next Bond film

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known to be quite active on social media and one of his latest tweets has a suggestion for the next James Bond movie. Retweeting a photo of the Chenab bridge, Mahindra wrote “extraordinary achievement” and suggested it could be the scene for the next James Bond movie opening.

The original tweet posted by civil servant Ankur Lahoty contained some interesting facts about the bridge. It said that this was not just the world’s highest railway bridge but also a reflection of India’s scientific prowess.

Extraordinary achievement. The scene for the next James Bond movie opening? https://t.co/F8bAVvhwxG — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Bond opening :



1. Drives a Thar

2. Onto train ( at it enters bridge )

3. Eliminates enemy

4. Does a jump from bridge

5. Parachute opens with Indian flag on top



Taratara tara…. — Red.Tilak (@ReddyR2D2) February 14, 2022

And perhaps a closing with a Ropeway chase scene at the Girnar Cable car instead of swiss alps. What an idea for a low budget bond movie. Kashmir to Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/aA7pXWQB1m — Shiba Funeral (@FriendOfKrishn) February 14, 2022

Would be the best opener ever for a James Bond😍 — Saravanan J #SaveSoil (@ImSaravananJ) February 14, 2022

According to Railways officials, the Chenab bridge is being constructed 359 metres above Chenab’s river bed and will be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower (which has a height of 324 metre).

The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion. The curvilinear portion is located on a 2.74-degree sharp curve.

