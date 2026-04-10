Anant Ambani celebrates 31st birthday with staff, heartfelt moment goes viral

Social media is being flooded with glimpses from the grand birthday festivities of Anant Ambani, offering a closer look at the celebrations as he turns 31.

Radhika Merchant is also seen in the video taking part in the celebration.(@ambani_update/Instagram)

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Several videos and photos from the occasion have surfaced online, capturing moments filled with warmth, floral decor, and cheerful interactions.

One such video, shared by @ambani_update on Instagram, shows staff welcoming the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with rose petals in a beautifully decorated hall.

Heartfelt birthday with staff:

In the video, staff members are seen specially welcoming him, gently sprinkling rose petals over him as he walks into the hall.

The floor is covered with red heart shapes made entirely of rose petals.

The hall appears adorned with floral arrangements, adding to the charm of the celebration, while a cake is placed at the centre as staff gather around with smiles, making the moment feel personal and close-knit.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika Merchant is also seen in the video taking part in the celebration. The two share smiles and are seen interacting with staff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika Merchant is also seen in the video taking part in the celebration. The two share smiles and are seen interacting with staff. {{/usCountry}}

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Staff welcoming Anant Ambani. (Screengrab (Instagram))

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In another video, a special moment has struck a chord with viewers. In what fans are calling a display of “pure love”, Radhika Merchant is seen giving Anant Ambani a gentle peck on the cheek.

The short clip captures the affectionate gesture, after which the two share a brief exchange and walk away together, with Anant holding Radhika’s hand.

The video drew several reactions, with many users responding with red heart emojis, while others shared how much they appreciated the couple’s moment.

Also Read: Radhika Merchant kisses Anant Ambani during birthday celebrations, fans call it pure love

Sea link glows for birthday:

Ahead of Anant Ambani’s birthday, Bandra-Worli Sea Link was turned into a glowing tribute, drawing attention across the city.

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One of Mumbai’s most recognisable landmarks, the sea link lit up with large projections featuring his image along with a birthday message that read, “Happy birthday Anant Ambani ji”. The striking display was visible from a distance and quickly caught the eye of passersby.

Anant Ambani was also seen celebrating his birthday in a meaningful way, spending time with underprivileged children alongside Radhika Merchant and a few close companions.

In the video, he is seen interacting warmly, holding a young child in his arms and posing for photographs, making the moment feel both heartfelt and memorable.

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