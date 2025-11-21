Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant give a dandiya crash-course to Donald Trump Jr. in Jamnagar. Watch

Donald Trump Jr, the son of United States President Donald Trump, met Anant Ambani during his ongoing visit to India. As part of his tour, he visited Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre located in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The visit quickly caught public attention after a video began circulating on social media showing Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani teaching Donald Trump Jr and his family how to play dandiya. The light hearted moment has been widely shared, with many viewers appreciating the cultural exchange. A viral clip showed Donald Trump Jr performing dandiya with Anant and Radhika Ambani.(Instagram/ambani_update)

Take a look here at the clip:

During the same visit, Trump Jr was also seen offering prayers at a temple, where he paid his respects to Lord Ganesha.

Visit to the Taj Mahal

Amid heightened security arrangements, Donald Trump Jr also travelled to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. According to PTI, he spent nearly an hour exploring the historic monument and appeared deeply engaged throughout the tour. He reportedly asked several questions about the mausoleum's architectural features while speaking with his guide, showing a particular curiosity about the craftsmanship and history associated with the structure.

He was guided around the monument by Nitin Singh, who had previously accompanied President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal.

A glimpse into his financial profile

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of President Donald J Trump, has long been a public figure in the United States. According to a report by Forbes, he possesses an estimated net worth of 500 million dollars. His wealth is understood to be tied to business ventures, real estate interests, and his long association with the Trump Organisation.