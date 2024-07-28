Anant Ambani's childhood nanny reveals how she got a job with the billionaire family

Lalita Dsilva, the paediatric nurse who looked after Anant Ambani in his childhood, has been in the spotlight ever since she started taking care of Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Soon after the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani got married earlier this month, Dsilva shared a heartwarming note for the newly-weds and the billionaire family after attending the wedding. Lalita Dsilva said she took care of Anant Ambani till he was around 12. (Instagram/lalitadsilva2965)

Lalita Dsilva recently revealed how she started working for the Ambanis in 1996. The veteran caretaker, who first worked as a nurse in a hospital, said she was looking for a steady job in which she could work during the day and return home at night.

"My first child is Anant Ambani. I went through Mukesh sir's friend's reference. I was working at their relative's place," she told entertainment news platform Hindi Rush in an interview.

"I had no idea who they were and went there casually. I got a warm welcome."

Dsilva also shared snippets from Anant Ambani's childhood which revealed his spiritual side.

"One day he told Kokilamami (Kokilaben Ambani) that he wanted a mandir on his study table. So she got him a mandir. He then needed a lamp and flowers. So we got him a lamp and flowers. He then started puja on his study table. He used to do puja daily. Anant has been spiritual. The entire family is spiritual," she told Hindi Rush.

‘Anant never asked for a gift'

Dsilva also threw light on how Anant Ambani has been an animal lover since childhood and how, he never wanted any materialistic gifts on his birthdays.

“He will never ask for a gift. He never wanted a materialistic gift. He just says 'Give me money, I will buy an animal. I save animals.”," she said.

“Every birthday. Whenever anyone asked Anant what he wanted for his birthday, he said, 'I don't want anything. Give me money.'"

The paediatric nurse expressed her happiness at being invited for all the weddings in Mukesh and Nita Ambani's family, adding that all the three children - Akash, Isha and Anant - are warm and loving towards her whenever they meet her.

“If I am in London, Paris or anywhere, and if they happen to be there, I get the same warm hug. The same love from that side,” she said.