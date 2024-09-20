Andhra doctors perform brain surgery while patient watches Jr NTR's movie. Watch

In an extraordinary medical feat, doctors at a government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada successfully performed a complex brain surgery—known as awake craniotomy—while the patient watched a film featuring popular Telugu actor Jr NTR. Doctors in Kakinada performed a successful awake craniotomy on patient A. Ananthalakshmi, who watched a Jr NTR film during the surgery.(X/@sudhakarudumula)

Patient watches film during surgery

The 55-year-old patient, A. Ananthalakshmi, underwent surgery for a brain tumour at Kakinada's Government General Hospital (GGH). She had been experiencing symptoms such as numbness in her limbs and recurring headaches, reported Times of India. After a thorough diagnosis, doctors identified a 3.3 x 2.7 cm tumour on the left side of her brain, prompting the need for urgent surgical intervention.

Due to the high cost of treatment at private hospitals, Ananthalakshmi opted for the government facility, where doctors proposed the innovative technique of awake craniotomy. During this procedure, patients remain conscious, allowing doctors to monitor neurological functions in real-time while removing the tumour. To help her stay calm and focused throughout the surgery, doctors played scenes from her favourite Jr NTR movie, Adhurs.

Footage of the surgery was shared by X user Sudhakar Udumula on the social media platform.

Watch the video here:

Successful tumour removal

The surgery, which lasted two-and-a-half hours, was a success. The medical team skilfully removed the tumour while the patient remained awake and engaged with the film. Post-surgery, doctors are optimistic about Ananthalakshmi's recovery, and she is expected to be discharged within five days.

Awake craniotomy has gained traction in recent years for its precision in treating brain tumours and epilepsy. Keeping the patient awake during surgery allows surgeons to assess and preserve critical neurological functions, reducing the risk of complications such as nerve damage or loss of motor skills.

A growing trend in brain surgery

This is not the first time awake craniotomy has made headlines. Just a week ago, doctors at Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute in Uttar Pradesh performed a similar surgery to remove a brain tumour, with the patient staying awake and occupied with their mobile phone throughout the procedure.

Earlier this year, in a widely publicised case, a five-year-old girl at AIIMS Delhi underwent awake surgery to remove a life-threatening brain tumour. During the operation, she spoke to doctors and even recognised a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.