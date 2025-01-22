Angry mom tracks down 19-year-old son at Bonnie Blue's sex marathon, drags him out: ‘That’s a good mother'

Bonnie Blue recently made headlines with her claim that she created a world record after sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. Later, she also described her stunt and how it made her feel. She is in the spotlight again, but this time, it is not for something she did but rather for a 19-year-old who tried to be a part of her 1,057-men group. The teen was dragged out of the queue at Bonnie Blue's sex marathon by his mom. Bonnie Blue claimed that she slept with 1057 men in 12 hours. (Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox, Screengrab)

In the videos, men are seen standing outside a property, reportedly wanting to be a part of the OnlyFans star’s sex marathon. The mom is seen asking the men where her son is. To which, someone off-camera tells her he is coming out.

Clearly uncomfortable, she anxiously waits for her son to be removed from the situation. When asked about her son's age, she responds that he is 19. After enduring the wait, her frustration boils over, and she ultimately threatens to involve the police.

"You have to listen to me. I want him to come out, please. Otherwise, I'll get the police to come for him," she says, adding that she “does not joke” about the police.

In another video, she asks her son to put on his coat and clothes to come out with her. After this, the man is seen following his mom down the stairs.

“Over 1000 men in a day! Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing and the husbands,” she wrote on social media, declaring that she made a “world record” by sleeping with 1057 men. When asked, “What hurts more?”, her mouth or private parts, she replied, “I don’t need a wheelchair, like I am fine.”

Her announcement was received with mixed emotions - from awe to admiration to disgust. A few also expressed concerns for the adult star. She replied, “Just feel like I have had a heavy day in the bedroom. Which is exactly what I’ve had. I think if it continued how it did for the first of 3-4 hours, I would have struggled.” She added that she is “doing fine” after the sex marathon.