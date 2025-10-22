Angry with soan papdi as Diwali gift, employees throw boxes at company’s gate. Viral video

Factory workers in Haryana staged an unusual protest after they were handed soan papdi as a Diwali gift by their employer. Angry factory workers were seen throwing unopened soan papdi boxes at the factory’s gate in an undated video circulating online. Haryana factory workers threw away the soan papdi boxes they received as Diwali gifts (X/@m_kushagra)

Diwali protest by Haryana factory workers

The video was purportedly filmed at a factory in Sonipat, Haryana. In the clip, several employees were seen throwing away soan papdi boxes outside the factory’s gate. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The clip was apparently aired on a news channel, where the anchor explained that workers had been promised a bonus on Diwali. However, a few days before the festival of lights, they were handed boxes of soan papdi instead of a cash bonus or even gift vouchers.

Upset by their employers not keeping their word, the factory workers in Ganaur, Sonipat threw the soan papdi boxes to register their protest.

Video sparks discussion

The video sparked a debate on social media. While some criticised the factory for not keeping its promise, others were of the opinion that workers should not have thrown the sweet on the ground.

“Ungrateful employees....... I have faced a similar situation when my business was down and couldn't afford,” wrote one viewer on X. “Bonus is a choice of company's.. not a mandatory rule to be followed. Employees get a salary, promotions and allowances sometimes.. why such disrespect.. a sweet is a sweet.. “ another questioned.

Why soan papdi gets an unfair reputation

Soan papdi is one of the most widely-gifted sweets in India, especially during the festive season. However, it does have an unfair reputation as a less-than-desirable gifting option.

The flaky Indian dessert has become associated with lazy or last-minute gifting. However, in the last few years, the onslaught of soan papdi memes has contributed to its perceived undesirability.

