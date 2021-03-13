Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Are you someone who loves seeing cute animal videos? Do you often search the Internet for those adorable videos as they leave you with a huge smile? Do you think those clips act as instant mood lifter for you? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes,” then here is a video of animals enjoying playtime which may fill your heart with happiness.
A montage of different clips, this video is such that you will want to watch it over and over again.
The clip opens to show a horse playing with a huge ball, at one point in the clip it also falls down but quickly gets up to continue playing. The video also captures two dogs who climb trees and start playing with each other.
However, that is not all. Take a look at the video to know what else it shows:
Isn’t the video absolutely cute? Doesn’t it make you want to join them for having a fun time too?
What are your thoughts on the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Animals enjoy playtime, video will leave you happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Story of life’: Harsh Goenka shares flip book video, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Mumbai Police share clip of musicians performing enthusiastically
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for migratory birds in flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ballerina in Russia dances on ice to save bay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TGIF: Video of adorable babies spending time with pets is a delight to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man edits pics to make it look like he is inside a fridge, post sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaw-dropping drone video of Minneapolis bowling alley goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police posts pineapple on pizza may work but this mask-related jodi won’t
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox