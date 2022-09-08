Anushka Sharma's honest biscuit review is deliciously hilarious

Anushka Sharma’s recent Instagram Stories are the perfect medicine if you are feeling midweek blues and want something to cheer you up. The actor shared multiple posts to review different types of biscuits. While some of them won her heart, others left her pretty disappointed. And, it is the way she wrote the reviews for each type of biscuit which may leave you laughing out loud.

In one story, she announced what she is going to do and wrote, “Hi guys... So the thing is, I love eating buiscuits but want to make the process of eating them more productive. Soooo I've decided to review biscuits for you. Ok that's all. Bye Enjoy biscuits at my expense!”

She then kept on posting different stories to share her views on the different treats. She started her review with a Jam biscuit. In the same slide she also mentioned that she is currently in the UK.

“Let's start with the very famous jam biscuit! Ok so I tasted this and honestlyyyyy NOPE! Bit dry and flour-y and jam not sweet enough for my taste. 2/5 We get better ones in India and there are a few varieties. PS- I am in UK,” she wrote.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away what else she wrote. So, take a look.

She accidentally spelled “biscuits” wrong in one of the stories and even addressed it. “Those feeling very upset about me having spelt biscuits wrong, I'm sorry! Move on now pls. Thanks.” she wrote. The actor finally concluded the session by mentioning that she is going to stop with her review because she feels sick from eating too many biscuits.

What are your thoughts on this deliciously hilarious biscuit review by Anushka Sharma? Do you want to try them too?