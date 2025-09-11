Apple Live Translation feature sparks meme fest on what we say vs what we mean

Apple has unveiled its latest AirPods Pro 3 with a Live Translation feature that converts speech from an unfamiliar language into one you understand, in real time. The announcement was made at the ‘Awe-dropping’ event on September 9. Apple Live Translation memes bridge the gap between what we say and what we actually mean.

Apple, in a press release, said the Live Translation feature in AirPods Pro 3 will help people connect more easily when they are travelling, collaborating for work, or simply meeting loved ones.

“When enabled, Live Translation helps users understand another language and communicate with others by speaking naturally with AirPods,” the tech giant explained.

Meme fest on Apple Live Translation

Live Translation became one of the most talked-about features from the Apple event — and also sparked a meme fest online. Social media users used Apple memes to show the huge gap between what we sometimes want to say and what we actually end up saying.

Social media users jumped in with Apple-inspired jokes, using the feature as a metaphor for the huge gap between what people want to say and what they actually end up saying. The memes playfully point out how politeness, professional etiquette, or social pressure often stop us from expressing our real thoughts.

Memes on corporate jargon

Corporate jargon — using complex terms to obscure simple ideas — became one of the most popular meme topics using the Apple AirPods Pro 3 template.

In one meme, for example, “We should really get aligned on this” gets translated into “I’m begging you all to get your s*** together.”

In another meme, “I’m locked in” is meant to indicate “I haven’t done any meaningful work in 2 weeks”.

Startups become subject of memes

Startups using elaborate words and complicated terms to express simple ideas also became the subject of memes.

One meme took a dig at the recent proliferation of AI startups. Another joked about founders and fundraising.

Yet another meme poked fun at the low salaries and stock options offered by some startups.

For now, the Live Translation feature is only available in select languages – English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple also plans to add Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) by the end of this year.