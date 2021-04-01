April Fool’s Day 2021: Mumbai Police shares post for people without masks
Today is April Fool’s Day. Though people cannot really settle on one incident explaining the day’s origin, we can agree that it is a day to play hilarious pranks on others. Mumbai Police, however, has taken this opportunity not to play a prank but share an advisory for those going outside without wearing a mask amid the ongoing pandemic.
“Thinks that fool roaming without a mask!” they tweeted and shared an image. Their post is complete with hashtags #GetRealMaskUp, #AprilFoolsDay, #WearAMask and #TakingOnCorona.
Take a look at the picture they shared which explains what people without masks think:
Since being tweeted, the post has gathered appreciative responses from people. “Thank you Mumbai Police,” wrote a Twitter user.
As for this individual, they wrote, “Nice message team” along with the hashtag #Staysafeeveryone. “I love this one,” commented another.
What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?