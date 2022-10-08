Home / Trending / Artist creates amazing hair sculpture; netizens call it highly creative. Watch

Artist creates amazing hair sculpture; netizens call it highly creative. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 08, 2022 05:36 PM IST

This artist created a giant sculpture on a woman's head using hair. Take a look at the video inside.

Artist created a hair sculpture.&nbsp;(Instagram/@Instagram)
Artist created a hair sculpture. (Instagram/@Instagram)
ByVrinda Jain

The Internet is a delightful place to spend some time when you have nothing much to do. There is so much that you can discover and never get bored of it, And thanks to the content creators and creative people out there, we can keep watching them for hours. While there are many things that go up on the internet, some of that content also goes viral. And a recent video that has gone viral over this social media platform is from a hairstylist from London who creates sculptures on people's heads. Sounds fascinating, doesn't it?

In a video shared on the official page of Instagram and originally created by Shamara Roper, you can see the artist making a sculpture on someone's head. The woman begins by combing the hair and then gradually turns them into three small frames. She also adds a teddy bear and some accessories to the hair, completing the look.

Take a look at the full video of this hair sculpture below:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 10 million times and has more than two lakh likes and several comments. Many people applauded the artist's talent. One person wrote, "Crazy hairstyle. Does give the feel of Goldilocks and the Three Bears." Another person said, "This looks so awesome." Someone even added, "Not going to lie; this looks very creative." Many others have reacted to the video using emojis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london hair instagram + 1 more
london hair instagram

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out