Artist creates an adorable-looking panda in a blanket with rice and eggs. Watch

Art can be subjective. It is one of those things that each individual perceives differently. While there are all kinds of arts that one can explore, food art is something that is an upcoming genre. People not only artistically present food but also build sculptures from it. Recently, a woman's creation of making panda tucked in blankets from food is going viral on the internet.

In their adorable creation, the person has created pandas using rice. They create the panda's face and body in such a way that it gives it a shape. Lastly, they cover the three sleeping pandas with a blanket made from an omelette. This video was shared by artist @sibatable on Instagram.

Take a look at the creator making three sleeping pandas with rice and omelettes here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 46,000 times. The video also has close to 2000 likes and several comments. Many people thought that her work is cute. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "No, why does my panda friend wipe tears!! So cute." Another user wrote, "I can't tell you how much I love panda and this plate!!!" A third person said, "Oh my God, it's too cute to eat, but what should I do." "This is the idea of masterchef genius," added a fourth.

