Artist turns conversations with cab drivers into ‘sad’ song, Mahira Khan loves viral video

Turning random online comments, TV show dialogues or tweets into songs has emerged as a popular online trend of the recent times. These videos are often super entertaining and leave people chuckling. There is now a recent inclusion to that list and it’s by an artist named Amna Riaz. She turned conversations with cab drivers into a ‘sad’ song. Her video has left many impressed, including one of the protagonists of Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Raees - Mahira Khan.

“I’ve been told I make everything sound sad. I came across these Uber conversations through @notmanoj so I decided to test it out,” she wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

We won’t give away much, so watch the video:

Since being posted two days ago, the video has gathered more than 36,000 views – and counting. The post has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including Mahira Khan. Riaz also shared a fangirl reply to Khan’s response.

Take a look:

This is what Mahira Khan replied to the artist's viral video.(Instagram/@_amnariaz)

People had a lot to say while commenting on the video. While some praised her creativity, a few asked how she kept a straight face while singing the song.

“How did you not laugh while singing the Kha jana hai part?” asked an Instagram user. To which, the artist replied, “50th take dear.”

“I want more,” shared another. Truth be told, we do too. “This is hilarious,” commented a third.

Here’s the post from where Amna Riaz got her 'amazing' lyrics:

What are your thoughts on the viral video that wowed Mahira Khan?

