Artist uses AI to create historical images of Taj Mahal’s construction. See pics

People worldwide have been embracing the trend of using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate unique and stunning artworks. From showing GOT characters dressed by an Indian costume designer to spine-chilling pics of Old Delhi at night, people are sharing various images online. There is now the latest inclusion to that list. Shared on Instagram, this set of pictures shows what the Taj Mahal might have looked like during its construction.

The AI-generated images show how the Taj Mahal would have looked during its construction phase. (Instagram/@jyo_john_mulloor)

“A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan’s incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all,” read the caption shared along with the photos. The pictures were created with the help of the AI image generator Midjournery and were shared by the artist Jyo John Mulloor on Instagram. The first few images in the series show the Taj Mahal in its construction phase, with workers working to bring the magnificent structure to life. The last second picture portrays the monument in all its grandeur.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

Since being shared four days ago, the post has received over 88,300 likes. It has also accumulated a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

An Instagram user shared, “Amazing @jyo_john_mulloor ‘what a past’. Another level.” “Want to see the Pyramid construction and its mystery tools used for building,” expressed another. A third added, “That’s just incredible.” “The letter,” posted a fourth. A fifth commented, “Love it! And the letter.. What a touch! What an imagination. You are bringing it all alive. Love from India.”

