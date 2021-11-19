Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tweets video of kids doing a traditional dance

Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has posted a beautiful video of children dancing together. The clip has received a lot of love on the internet and is guaranteed to bring you a feeling of joy as well.

“This is our Arunachal. Colourful, happy, cheerful and full of life and energy. A traditional merrymaking dance by sweet and charming Sajolang children of Khazalang village in West Kameng district,” details the caption shared along with the video.

In the video, that was posted on Twitter, we can see children dressed in colourful traditional clothes. As the clip goes on, the kids can be seen dancing merrily to a folk song that was being sung by the group of women who were surrounding them.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on November 17, this video has garnered more than 2,000 likes and 30,000 views on the social networking site.

"Wonderful culture and community feeling," said a netizen. "Very, very nice," said another. "So sweet, worth visiting!" said a third. "Very sweet and positive environment," said yet another Twitter user.

Do you want to shake a leg with these happy kids too?