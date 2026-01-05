Elon Musk’s ‘baby mama’ Ashley St Clair has put his xAI artificial intelligence chatbot Grok on the blast over inappropriate content. Ashley accused Grok of undressing her pictures without her consent, including photographs taken when she was underage. Ashley St Clair claims Elon Musk's xAI's Grok undressed her pictures.

In a series of X posts shared this morning, the MAGA columnist accused Grok AI of undressing her photographs and asked the AI chatbot to delete the pictures. At the time of writing, the inappropriate pictures are still up on X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

First, some context

Over the last few days, X has been flooded with inappropriate images — most of them depicting women in minimal clothing. These pictures were generated by Grok AI obeying prompts from some users. These prompts ranged from “put this woman in a bikini” to “undress this woman” and similar commands which the AI tool complied with.

Grok's mass digital undressing spree appears to have kicked off over the past couple of days, according to successfully completed clothes-removal requests posted by Grok and complaints from female users reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters did a review of public requests sent to Grok over a single 10-minute period at midday US Eastern Time on Friday and found 102 attempts by X users to digitally edit photographs to make people appear to be wearing bikinis. Most of those targeted were young women, though a few requests involved men, celebrities, politicians — and in one instance, a monkey.

Ashley St Clair’s allegations

Ashley St Clair, who hit the headlines last year after claiming she has a love child with Elon Musk whom the billionaire refuses to acknowledge, has now accused Grok of undressing her without her permission.

She claimed that Grok had confirmed “multiple times” that it would not create non-consensual images of her — but then continued to do so anyway.

The author and columnist indicated that she would take legal action against xAI.

“Hi Grok, you have now confirmed multiple times you would no longer be creating these non consensual images of me. Please delete, reply with post ID for lawsuit. You have also posted photos undressing me at 14 years old,” St Clair said in one post.

“Horrifying, illegal”

In another post, she accused Grok of sexualizing her pictures from when she was just 14.

The post she was referring to appears to have been deleted. It showed that Grok generated an image of Ashley St Clair in a bikini after being prompted by user @DaniBrain33.

“I am 14 in this photo. A tasteless silly photo I took as a kid (with too much unmonitored internet access), but you’re now undressing a minor with sexually suggestive content! Please remove and send me post ID for legal filing,” Ashley St Clair directed the AI chatbot.

St Clair described Grok’s actions as “horrifying” in a separate post.

“Grok is now undressing photos of me as a child. This is a website where the owner says to post photos of your children. I really don’t care if people want to call me “scorned” this is objectively horrifying, illegal, and if it has happened to anybody else, DM me. I got time,” she wrote.

