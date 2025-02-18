The real reason why Ashley St Clair went public about child with Elon Musk: ‘Hell hath no fury…’

Ashley St Clair went public about her love child with Elon Musk because she was upset about being ghosted by the billionaire on Valentine’s Day, her acquaintance has claimed. St Clair dropped a bombshell announcement on February 14 when claimed that she had given birth to the Tesla CEO’s 13th child. In a subsequent interview with The New York Post, the right wing influencer claimed that Musk wanted her to keep the pregnancy a secret and even kept his name off the child’s birth certificate. Ashley St Clair claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child five months ago.

Why Ashley St Clair went public

In her announcement, shared on the Musk-owned social media platform X, Ashley St Clair implied that she was going public about her child because tabloid media was already snooping around. She requested privacy for her child in the same post.

However, according to Kylie Kremer, director of MAGA group Women for America First, St Clair was upset that Musk ghosted her on Valentine’s Day.

The Tesla billionaire was pictured on February 14 with Shivon Zilis, the mother of three of his children. Zilis accompanied him to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then in the United States.

“Seems like she [Ashley] wasn't getting what she wanted, was emotional & hurt on Valentine's Day & decided to parade her crazy on the front porch thinking people would be sympathetic to her as a ‘victim; of a powerful, wealthy man,” Trump activist Kylie Kremer posted on X.

“Hell hath no fury”

Kremer said that Ashley St Clair’s pregnancy was an “open secret” and she had known about it for months.

“I know her in real life,” said Kremer. “I have known for a while too. It appears she was upset about this photo on Valentine’s Day. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned…” said Kremer.

St Clair's representative Brian Glicklich said in a statement on Saturday that the two were “working privately” towards an agreement over raising the child. Musk has not yet publicly acknowledged the child and even implied that he was ‘ensnared’ by St Clair.

Kremer, meanwhile, echoed a section of the internet in saying that Musk was ‘trapped’ by the influencer.

“Ashley literally paraded her crazy on the front porch & invited the media to capture it,” she said in a series of scathing posts. “Elon is the head of DOGE. If anyone is/was running a honeytrap or trying to extort a powerful man close to President Trump, then it IS all of our business.”

“This isn’t about the child… No one cares about if they had a baby out of wedlock. Maybe some do, but that is the part that I believe not to be our business. The baby is innocent in all of this.

“The issue is how this all came about & the clear ulterior motives Ashley had/has,” Kremer added.

