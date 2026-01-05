Mind The Gap: Grok is on a global undressing spree. Can India stop it?

On the first day of January, Kaveri, who has an active social media presence and asked only that her first name be used, posted an innocuous enough new year greeting with her photograph attached. As expected, several of the comments reciprocated her wishes. Elon Musk chose to post this can’t-unsee-it photo. Scores of other women did not consent.

One stood out. It was from an account that went by the handle, Labrador Jackson (LaJa24Jun24) and it tagged Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built by Elon Musk’s xAI, with the instruction: “Put her in string bikini [sic].”

“I’m pretty jaded so nothing shocks me,” Kaveri told me on the phone. So, she reported the account, blocked it and moved on.

At the time of writing the account exists and has not been suspended. It contains a series of images of various women in tiny bikinis tied to a bed. One of them is a schoolgirl in her uniform.

It was only later that Kaveri realised countless of other women were being targeted by what news agency Reuters calls a “mass digital undressing spree”. Ever since Grok rolled out an “edit image” button late in December, users have been able to modify images available online without seeking permission or consent. People whose photos are altered are not informed about the edits. Some of the images are of children and even, sickeningly, babies with prompts to “remove the dress”.

The abuse is so egregious that on January 2, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha member of Parliament (Shiv Sena, UT) and a member of the standing committee on IT and communication, wrote to Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister for electronics and information technology (Meity), alerting him to a “new trend that has emerged on social media, especially on X, by misusing their AI Grok feature where men are using fake accounts to post women’s photos.”

In her letter shared on social media, she asked for guardrails to be put in place by features like Grok. “Technology must be for good and not end up harming any section of society, especially women,” Chaturvedi said on the phone from Mumbai.

Within hours, Meity issued orders to X Corp demanding action to prevent Grok from generating obscene and sexually explicit content. The ministry has set a 72-hour deadline for the company to submit its compliance report.