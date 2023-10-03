Athlete walks 100 m on slackline in less than two minutes, sets world record

An athlete from China broke the world record for the ‘fastest 100 metres slackline walk’. Shi Hailin accomplished this feat by walking on a slackline suspended 100 metres above the ground between two hills in only 1 minute 14.198 seconds. With this, he surpassed the previous record of 1 minute 59.73 seconds held by Lucas Milliard of France in 2016. Shi Hailin walking on a slacklin suspended 100 metres above the ground between two hills. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The world record took place 1,600 m above sea level at the Guanyindang camp in Mount Wugong, Pingxiang. Though Hailin walked more than 222 m in total, he was timed specifically within a marked 100 m area, reported Guinness World Records (GWR).

“Fastest 100 m slackline walk: 1 min 14.198 secs by Shi Hailin,” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records.

The video shows Hailin walking carefully on the slackline while drones record his feat in foggy weather. A red coloured cloth is attached on both ends to mark the 100-m mark. The video also shows Hailin celebrating after successfully walking 100 metres on the slackline.

Watch the video of the world record here:

The video was shared a day ago on X. It has since accumulated over 7.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

