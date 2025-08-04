AT&T CEO tells employees to work from office 5 days a week – or find a new job

AT&T CEO John Stankey has sent a clear message to employees: align with the company's return-to-office (RTO) mandate or look for another job. In a blunt internal memo sent to all managers on Friday, Stankey acknowledged the growing discomfort among employees following AT&T’s decision to enforce a five-day in-office mandate. AT&T CEO John Stankey says employees must return to office -- or leave.

According to a report in Business Insider, he addressed the company's recent employee engagement survey, which saw 79% of 99,000 respondents reporting they felt committed to their work, but noted a decline in overall engagement levels.

“I’m not surprised,” Stankey wrote, referring to the dip in engagement. “We are midstream on a multi-year journey to build the company we want, not simply optimize the one we have.”

AT&T mandates 5 days in office

American telecommunications giant AT&T began calling employees back to the office full-time earlier this year, phasing out its hybrid work policy. The change has been unpopular with some staff, who flagged logistical issues such as desk shortages and parking challenges.

However, Stankey doubled down on the policy in his note, calling it essential for collaboration and execution of large-scale projects.

“If a self-directed, virtual, or hybrid work schedule is essential for you to manage your career aspirations and life challenges, you will have a difficult time aligning your priorities with those of the company and the culture we aim to establish,” he wrote.

In recent months, AT&T has been attempting a major cultural shift – from what Stankey described as a hierarchy-based, tenure-rewarding structure to a market-driven, performance-oriented workplace. That includes changes to compensation, benefits, and job expectations. “We have consciously shifted away from some of these elements and towards a more market-based culture — focused on rewarding capability, contribution, and commitment,” he wrote.

RTO – or look for another job

In his lengthy internal memo sent Friday, Stankey made it clear that AT&T's shift to a five-day in-office workweek is non-negotiable — and that employees unwilling to adapt should consider other opportunities.

"We run a dynamic, customer-facing business, tackling large-scale, challenging initiatives," he wrote. "If the requirements dictated by this dynamic do not align to your personal desires, you have every right to find a career opportunity that is suitable to your aspirations and needs."