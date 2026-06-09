Australian influencer thanks Aligarh Police for recovering stolen iPhone after IPL final: 'Nothing short of sensational'

An Australian social media influencer and cricket content creator has thanked Aligarh Police after his stolen iPhone 16 Pro Max was recovered following the IPL final in Ahmedabad. Australian man thanked Aligarh Police for swift action after his iPhone was stolen during the IPL final. (X/aligarhpolice)

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Jake Jeakings said his mobile phone was pickpocketed during the IPL final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. After recovering the phone, he visited the Aligarh Police office and expressed gratitude to the officers involved in the operation.

Influencer thanks Aligarh Police Taking to X, Jeakings praised the police for their swift action and also thanked Abhishek Gautam, who played a key role in the recovery of the phone.

“Had the pleasure of picking up my phone which was pickpocketed from me in Ahmedabad during the IPL final. Aligarh Police nothing short of sensational. Got to meet the man behind the operation in Abhishek Gautam. Amazing guy and amazing person. Until next time Aligarh. See you soon,” he wrote.

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Jeakings also shared photographs from his visit to the police office, where he met the officers involved in the case.

Take a look here at his post: