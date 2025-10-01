Australian man surprised to see 91-year-old man in Singapore working 12-hour shifts: 'You're a soldier'

An Australian man shared a touching video from Singapore capturing his candid conversation with a 91-year-old still working full time. The clip, posted on Instagram by the man identified as Jaden Laing, shows him meeting the elderly worker in a bathroom and striking up a simple yet profound dialogue. An Australian man met a 91-year-old in Singapore who still worked 12 hours a day.(Instagram/jadentysonlaing)

Laing begins with a friendly greeting: “How are you?” to which the old man replies, “I am okay.” When Laing asks, “How’s your day?” the elderly gentleman mishears it as “How’s your age?” and responds, “Ninety-one years old.” Laing reacts with visible astonishment, exclaiming, “No way! You’re still working. You’re a man, brother.”

Long hours, simple habits

The exchange continues as Laing asks about his routine. “What time you finish work?” he enquires. The old man calmly responds, “7 pm.” Laing follows with, “How many hours you work?” and receives the reply, “Twelve hours.” Again shocked, Laing presses further about health and lifestyle. “How do you look so healthy? What’s your diet? What do you eat?” The man simply says, “Normal eating.” When asked about exercise, he answers plainly, “Never exercise.” Laing laughs in admiration and tells him, “You’ve never exercised in your life? You’re the man.”

A small gesture of kindness

The video ends with Laing offering the elderly worker some money. “Here, I’ve got a little tip for you, brother. A little tip. Get some lunch. Love you, brother. You're a soldier. Take care. Keep working hard.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Laing captioned it: “I noticed a really elderly man working hard in the bathroom in Singapore, so I gave him money for lunch. Stand up in the presence of the aged, show respect for the elderly and revere your God (Leviticus 19:32). A powerful reminder that honouring the elderly is part of honouring God Himself.”

Social media reactions

The video has since drawn many warm responses online. One viewer commented, “This made me tear up, what a beautiful soul.” Another added, “Respect for both the old man and for you, this was inspiring.” A user wrote, “At ninety-one and still working, that is true grit.” Someone else remarked, “Your kindness just restored my faith in humanity.” Another follower said, “Singapore’s work ethic is unmatched, but this also shows the challenges seniors face.” A further comment read, “The way you spoke to him with respect was touching.”