Australian MP pours beer into his sneakers, drinks it. All about the drinking tradition Shoey

A video of an Australian MP’s parliamentary exit has taken over social media, with many wondering about his style of saying goodbye. The MP, Kyle McGinn, ended his final day in parliament by removing one of the sneakers he was wearing, pouring beer into it, and then drinking the beverage out of the shoe. What seemed bizarre to many is a drinking tradition among Australians called “Shoey.” Australian MP Kyle McGinn drinking beer out of his shoe to do a “Shoey”. (YouTube/@parliamentofwesternaustralia)

What is a Shoey?

According to a 2019 report by the New York Times, it is a tradition where alcohol, usually beer, is poured into a shoe someone is wearing. After finishing the drink, the wet shoe is given back to the person to wear.

Though the origins of the Shoey are murky, several famous people have done it.

The list includes Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo, film stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Hugh Grant, and Gerard Butler. Several musicians have also done Shoey, including Machine Gun Kelly and Stormzy.

“Might as well get this over with”: Kyle McGinn

“I thought so long and hard about how to finish this speech, and my constituents in the Goldfields, I think, will be particularly appreciative – there’s only one way to do it,” McGinn said, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m used to getting told off, so we might as well get this over and done with, but I would like to say to the members and the constituents across WA, thank you for two fantastic terms. Cheers,” he continued before chugging his drink.

How did Kyle McGinn’s peers react?

The gesture reportedly amused some members, while others remained unimpressed. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Legislative Council President Alanna Clohesy ordered McGinn to take his palace after he pulled off the stunt.

“The honourable member is very well aware that he ran a very fine line in offending the dignity of council, so I’m assuming his speech has concluded,” she said.