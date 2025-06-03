Australian techie says TCS job changed his life: ‘Whatever I have today, I owe to TCS’

A former employee of Tata Consultancy Services has thanked the IT services company for changing his life. Vinay Sriram has more than a decade of work experience and currently works as a Test Lead for the Reserve Bank of Australia - but the Sydney-based professional says he owes all his professional success to his first job at TCS. A former TCS employee has thanked the IT services company for changing his life (Representational image)

“Whatever little I have today in life I owe it to TCS,” Sriram wrote in a post shared on the social media platform X. The India-born Australian techie was responding to a post about how TCS has alleviated millions out of poverty.

Getting placed at TCS

Vinay Sriram started his career with TCS as a Software Test Analyst. In his thread, he remembered how getting his first job at TCS made his father proud.

“I vividly remember my dad's reaction when I said I got placed in TCS. (Though we were not a struggling family). It was one of those few moments where he hugged me and teared up at around 10 in the night when I returned home after my campus interview,” he recalled.

Though his father held a stable government job and the family was financially secure, Sriram acknowledged that for countless other students, a job at TCS was nothing short of life-changing.

“If it meant that much to my dad, a central Govt servant with a decent salary, imagine what it would mean to 1st Gen graduates and their parents, students coming from towns and villages who had to face bigger battles like oppression to even get to a half decent college,” he said.

From India to Australia

Sriram also thanked TCS for paving the way for him to reach Australia and for indirectly helping him meet his wife.

“The opportunity to travel to Sydney, a place I dearly call my home today, is something TCS gave me,” he said on X.

The techie revealed that after getting a job at TCS through campus placement, he was waiting for his date of joining when he helped a junior prepare for the TCS interview. He eventually ended up marrying her. “as a side note, a year later while waiting for my Date of Joining, by helping a junior with her TCS interview prep (Though she didn't make it & ended up joining Renault) I eventually found the love of my life and ended up marrying her and have two beautiful kids with her,” he said.

Sriram responded to the hate that TCS gets on social media by saying that “One man's trash is another man's Treasure.”

“TCS is my treasure that gifted me the life I am living today,” he wrote.