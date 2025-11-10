Australian woman marvels at India’s moving train food delivery, calls it the ‘coolest thing ever’

An Australian traveller has surprised the internet by sharing her delight at how convenient it is to order food on a moving train in India and receive it right on time. The footage, posted on Instagram by a user identified as Bec McColl, has now gathered widespread attention. She captioned it, “Dude, this is actually the coolest thing ever.” An Australian woman went viral after praising India’s train food delivery.(Instagram/bec_mccoll)

In the clip, McColl appears inside a running train, holding a fresh pizza in her hand with visible excitement. Speaking to the camera, she says, “India is so cool. I just ordered pizza and french fries on a train that is moving, and the delivery driver actually met me on the train. How sick is that? That is so cool.”

A text overlay on the video adds, “India is ahead of the times when it comes to this.”

Take a look here at the video:

Video crosses 5 lakh views and sparks chatter

The video has already amassed more than 5 lakh views, nudging viewers into a spirited discussion about India’s rapidly evolving railway ecosystem and its seamless integration with food delivery platforms.

Several users responded with admiration and humour. One viewer wrote, “Welcome! We ain’t as bad as the media portrays us, spend a little, luxury is not expensive here, also ensures a bit of safety. Happy to have you with us! Enjoy” Another said, “Only in India can you order a pizza while speeding past fields and still get it piping hot.”

The enthusiasm continued, with another saying, “This system is unbelievably impressive, even I did not expect it to be so smooth.” Someone else added, “India really does convenience like no other.”

HT.com has reached out to McColl for her comments. The copy will be updated when the response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)