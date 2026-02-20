Author bargains for pirated copy of her own book in Delhi’s Connaught Place: ‘Author discount milega?’

A video showing an author bargaining for a pirated copy of her own book at Delhi’s Connaught Place has gone viral on social media. An author was seen negotiating with a street vendor selling a pirated version of her own book. (Instagram/radhika.yellow)

Taking to Instagram, author Radhika Agrawal shared a clip of herself visiting a local street vendor at Connaught Place, where she spotted a pirated version of her book Red Flags and Rishtas: A Desi Rom Com being sold openly.

In the video, Agrawal asks the vendor about the price of the book, to which he replies that it costs ₹350. She then jokingly asks, “Author discount milega?” before revealing, “Ye meri book hai.”

The unexpected moment appears to amuse the vendor, who eventually agrees to sell the book to her for ₹100, turning the interaction into a humorous yet ironic exchange.

Take a look here at the clip: