'Automatic shoes to AI-powered surgeries': Indian woman gives tour of China’s 'futuristic hospital'. Watch

An Indian woman has gone viral after sharing a behind-the-scenes look at what she described as a “futuristic hospital” in China, offering social media users a rare glimpse into the country’s high-tech public healthcare system. The video, posted three days ago, has garnered over 2.9 million views.(Instagram/@_parified)

The video, shared on Instagram by Pari (@_parified), shows her preparing for surgery at a public hospital in China. In the clip, she documents each step of the pre-surgery process, beginning with an automated shoe-dispensing system. After scanning her ID, a pair of clean, sterile shoes is dispensed without any human involvement.

She then moves to a scrub dispenser, where she again scans her ID, selects her size, and receives sterile hospital attire automatically. “No waiting. No human hands required,” the woman explains as she walks viewers through the process.

The video also highlights what she calls an AI-powered surgery trolley that transports medical tools and medications on its own. According to the clip, the automated system helps reduce errors and saves time during surgical procedures.

One of the most striking moments comes when the woman shows a large, high-tech surgery monitoring screen installed in the hospital lobby. The display shows the total number of surgeries scheduled, procedures currently in progress, and those remaining. It also features a massive 3D map layout that tracks the real-time location of each surgery within the hospital.

Outside the operating theatre, additional monitors display detailed information, including the names of the chief surgeon, assistants, nurse and anaesthesiologist, along with a live feed showing surgery duration and temperature and humidity settings within the room.

At the end of the clip, the woman shows what happens post-surgery - an automated disposal system for used shoes and scrubs.

In the caption, Pari wrote, “Behind every surgery is a high-tech world you’ve never seen before. From automatic shoes to AI-powered surgeries, let me show you the future of hospital prep.” She also described the automated systems, live data tracking and AI-operated equipment featured in the hospital.

Social media reactions

The video, posted three days ago, has garnered over 2.9 million views and sparked widespread discussion online. Reacting to the visuals, one user joked, “Ek reel se poore india k hospitals ko gareeb feel hogya.”

Others compared the system to hospitals in the West. “I have been an OR nurse for 28 years in Seattle WA - Swedish Hospital and there’s nothing like your awesome system,” one comment read. “Even Hospitals in EU arent that great. Surprised to china’s health sector,” wrote another.

“Wow. China is quietly becoming the world leader in everything while USA is busy chasing people to catch and deport,” commented a fourth user.