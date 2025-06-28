Awkward moment: Zohran Mamdani caught off guard as interviewer plays his 2019 rap in apron on live TV

Zohran Mamdani, while appearing on Erin Burnett OutFront, was caught off guard after the interviewer decided to play his old rap video from 2019 during the live interview on CNN. Zohran Mamdani tried to keep a straight face as an interviewer played his 2019 rap video, “Nani.”. (Screengrab)

Burnett, during her conversation with Mamdani, suddenly played a portion of the assemblyman’s rap music video, “Nani.” He had shared the video in 2019 on YouTube under the name Mr. Cardamom. In the throwback clip, Mamdani is featured alongside his friends and Indian-born British-American actress Madhur Jaffrey.

Throughout the video, they dance at various places, including a food truck. At one point, Mamdani is seen rapping while wearing an apron without anything underneath.

What does the interview show?

During the interview, Burnett starts playing videos from Mamdani’s recent campaigns, including one in which he talks about his place of birth and how he got his middle name. As the interview continues, a snippet from his appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast appears on the screen.

What follows is Burnett introducing the politician's creative side and playing a portion of the rap video. As the rap continues, Mamdani, clearly caught off guard, tries to maintain his composure. However, eventually, he gives in and starts laughing. “I didn't think it was going to be on CNN,” he says.

The video is posted on the official X profile of the talk show with a caption that reads, “Watch as #NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani watches his past performance as a rapper and responds to critics who say he's not ready to run New York. He speaks one-on-one with @ErinBurnett.”

In 2017, Mamdani released a song titled Salam. In his music video, he praised five men, “Holy Land Five”.

However, they were later convicted of donating over $12 million to Hamas. The group was also found guilty of tax fraud and money laundering, in addition to supporting terrorism.