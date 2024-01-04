Baba Sehgal gives a rap twist to Kishore Kumar’s O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Baba Sehgal took to X to share a video that shows him giving a rap twist to an iconic Hindi song. He added his own rap parts to the song O Mere Dil Ke Chain, originally sung by Kishore Kumar. His video has prompted a chatter among netizens, with many saying that they love this rendition. The image is from a video that shows Baba Sehgal singing Kishore Kumar’s O Mere Dil Ke Chain with a rap twist. (X/@OnlyBabaSehgal)

“Kishore Kumar Love Continues. O mere Dil Ke Chain,” Baba Sehgal wrote as he shared the video. The clip opens to show him walking around a poolside. Soon, he starts singing the song O mere Dil Ke Chain and continues by inserting his rap parts in between.

Take a look at this video by Baba Sehgal:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has gathered more than 9,100 views. The post has also collected nearly 100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this rap video?

“Original rap King. Baba was everyone's favourite in the 90's. Still, every 90's kid loves him,” wrote an X user. “Awesome,” shared another. “Always love and respect for Baba,” added a third. “Baba is the best,” posted a third. A few reacted to the video using heart or thumbs-up emoticons.

About O Mere Dil Ke Chain:

The song is from the 1972 romance drama Mere Jeevan Saathi, picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the lyrics of the song were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. RD Burman gave music to this timeless classic.

About Baba Sehgal:

He introduced India to rap with his song Thanda Thanda Pani in 1992. Over the years, he released several songs that went on to take their place in the party playlist of people. Later in his career, he also appears in films. He regularly takes to social media to share varied videos related to songs and music.