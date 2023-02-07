Baba Sehgal shares rendition of SRK and Deepika’s Besharam Rang with rap twist

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang has turned into a massive hit among people since its release. The Internet is flooded with various kinds of posts related to the hit track. From people recreating the dance number to singing the song with their own twists, the posts are really intriguing. Now, Baba Sehgal too has joined in on the fun with an interesting rendition. His version has a rap twist.

“Besharam Rang - my version. The rights to this song belongs to @yrf. I did this for pure entertainment and my love towards the composition and arrangement,” Baba Sehgal tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has received close to 400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Sehgal sahab, you haven't aged at all. Whether it was ‘Dil Dhadke’ all those years ago, or this one!! Share the secrets,” wrote a Twitter user. “Rap to jarbajast hai sir,” shared another. “Amazing,” commented a third. “Awesome,” posted a fourth.

Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal and Sheykhar sang the song Besharam Rang from the film Pathaan. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.