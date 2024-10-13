Baba Siddiqui’s final Instagram post before he was shot dead was on Ratan Tata: 'End of an era'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead by three assailants in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Many, including prominent figures and fans, took to social media platforms to express their shock and condolences. Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, days after paying tribute to Ratan Tata in his final post.

Baba Siddique's final Instagram post honoured Ratan Tata

Just two days before his untimely death, Baba Siddique shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, honouring the late Ratan Tata, who passed away on 9 October after a brief hospitalisation at the age of 86. In his post, Siddique shared a picture of the legendary industrialist, captioning it “End of an Era.”

Check out the post here:

Details of the shooting

The 62-year-old politician was attacked by three men at Kher Nagar, just outside his son’s office in Mumbai, at around 9:30 PM. Siddique was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to reports, two of the attackers, one from Uttar Pradesh and another from Haryana, have been arrested. The third assailant remains at large, but Mumbai police are actively searching for him.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed to HT, "Mumbai police chief informed me that two persons have been arrested. One is from UP, the other from Haryana. The third assailant is absconding but police are trying to nab him.”

Who was Baba Siddique?

Baba Siddique was a three-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mumbai’s Bandra West constituency. He first became an MLA in 1999 and retained his seat in both 2004 and 2009. A well-known figure in Mumbai politics, Siddique was also a former minister of state, having served in departments like food and civil supplies, labour, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

His political journey began with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party. He later became a Municipal Corporator and gradually climbed the political ladder. Siddique was also known for his close relationships with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Police investigation ongoing

Baba Siddique had Y-category security after receiving threats to his life. While two of the suspects are in custody, the police are still hunting for the third attacker. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are awaited.