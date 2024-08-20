Baby delivered on bus: Telangana conductor, nurse's quick thinking saves mother and newborn

Sandhya, a resident of Telangana, was on her way to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan when she started experiencing labour pains. The incident happened when she was travelling on a bus. Once the bus conductor was informed about her condition, she and a nurse stepped into the situation to deliver the baby carefully and take care of the new mother. The baby was born on a bus in Telangana. (X/@tgsrtcmdoffice)

VC Sajjanar, the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, shared about the incident on X. He posted that when the bus reached Nachahalli, Garbini, Sandhya went into labour. That's when the conductor, G. Bharti, and a nurse helped her deliver the child. Later, Sandhya and her newborn baby girl were transported to the hospital. (Also Read: US woman gives birth in parking garage of hospital)

In the post, VC Sajjanar also thanked G. Bharti for her efforts and bravery in looking after the pregnant woman. "The mother and child are safe because of her promptness and timely delivery with the help of the nurse. It is a great thing that RTC employees are showing the spirit of service as a social responsibility while bringing the passengers safely to their destinations," he wrote in the post.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than 35,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to appreciate the efforts of the bus conductor and the nurse. (Also Read: Obgyn shares raw moment from operating theatre after delivering newborn: ‘Baby cried, I smiled’)

Here's how people responded to the incident:

An individual said, "Thanks to the lady conductor Bharti and the nurse in the bus. Showed humanity. RTC should provide the facility of free travel for life to the child born in the bus."

Another X user, Srinivasa Rao B, added, "Dear sir, The lady conductor deserves appreciation and recognition!! Wishing good health for the mother and child!"

"Done great job by the conductor on duty and the nurse. My best wishes to both of them. Also, my wishes to newly born baby," commented someone else.

X user Syed wrote, "Appreciate her efforts. Request you to honour her in the office."