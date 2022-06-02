Baby elephant drinks water like child by splashing lots of it. Watch cute video

Kids no matter the species are always a bit playful and naughty. It is delightful to watch videos of animals that are infants as they are not only adorable but also remind you of the traits that are exhibited by humans. Like this video of a baby elephant that was posted on Instagram. The baby elephant’s way of drinking water is really adorable to watch and may make you laugh out loud.

The video was posted by the Instagram page Fort Worth Zoo. The video shows a baby elephant drinking water from a tank. However, the baby elephant instead of drinking is seen splashing the water with its trunk and it is really adorable to watch. The antics of the baby elephant are quite similar to a child. Since being posted on April 29, the video has got more than 1.29 lakh views.

“Little drink, lotta splash,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than eight thousand likes and several comments.

“Kids are kids are kids no matter the species,” commented an Instagram user along with laughing emoji. “Just a kid having fun,” wrote another. “Every two year old drinks water the same way, apparently,” said a third. Another individual posted, “Just like a kid with a straw in a glass of milk.”

The Fort Worth Zoo is located in Texas, United States. Their Instagram account has 99,000 followers. The zoo is home to more than 7,000 animals according to its Instagram bio. The account shares lots of videos of different animal species.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video of the baby elephant?